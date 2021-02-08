Schultz (face) returned to the ice Monday and is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Schultz took a puck to the face Jan. 28, suffering a few fractures and losing some teeth. He wore a full face shield during Monday's practice, and he'll likely sport the extra protection for at least a few games. He's trending toward being a game-time decision Tuesday. The 30-year-old accrued six points and a plus-9 rating over eight games prior to the injury.