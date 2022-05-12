Schultz scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Schultz tallied at 2:13 of the second period to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. The 31-year-old defenseman has done alright in a third-pairing role, logging a goal, one assist, four shots on net, five blocked shots and five hits through five playoff contests. He played a similar role in the regular season, posting 23 points, 92 shots on net and 87 blocked shots in 74 outings.