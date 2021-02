Schultz tallied an assist while logging 19:24 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The helper is Schultz's third point in eight games since returning from a short absence due to a face injury. The 30-year-old is locked into a top-four role in his first season with the Capitals, posting a very fine two goals, nine points and a plus-10 rating in 16 games on the season.