Schultz collected two assists and led all players with a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-0 win over Buffalo.

Schultz enjoyed his first multi-point game since the end of January, drawing primary assists on goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Garnet Hathaway. The performance broke a stretch for Schultz in which he had collected just one assist over his previous seven games. For the year, Schultz owns two goals and 10 helpers in 24 contests.