According to coach Peter Laviolette, Schultz (lower body) is "clear and available" ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Schultz will likely return to a top-four role as well as a spot on one of Washington's power-play units following his three-game absence. The 30-year-old defenseman has picked up 23 points through 42 contests this season.