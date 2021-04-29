According to coach Peter Laviolette, Schultz (lower body) is "clear and available" ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Schultz will likely return to a top-four role as well as a spot on one of Washington's power-play units following his three-game absence. The 30-year-old defenseman has picked up 23 points through 42 contests this season.
