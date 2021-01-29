Schultz (face) was hit by a puck and could not finish Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz left the game after he was bloodied by the errant puck. Per head coach Peter Laviolette, Schultz is okay, but still under evaluation. This is likely precautionary, but fantasy managers may want to check on his status prior to Saturday's game versus the Bruins anyway.