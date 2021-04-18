Schultz (lower body) won't return to Sunday's game against the Bruins.

Schultz took a hard hit from Taylor Hall in the first period of Sunday's game and appeared to take the worst of the collision. The 30-year-old will exit the game having seen just 2:45 of ice time, recording one block in that span. With Schultz out the Capitals will roll with five defensemen, and look for Lars Eller to bump up to the second power-play unit for the remainder of Sunday's contest.