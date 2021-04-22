Schultz (lower body) did not travel with the team and is expected to miss the next two games, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz has been a key cog in Washington's defense corps, posting three goals, 23 points and a plus-12 rating in 42 games in his inaugural season with the Capitals. The 30-year-old's absence could not come at a worse time as Washington gets set for two consecutive road games against the Islanders in a series that could go a long way to deciding supremacy in the Mass Mutual East Division playoff picture. Trevor van Riemsdyk is expected to take Schultz's place in the lineup in the interim, but expect Dmitry Orlov to soak up the bulk of the power-play time on the second unit.