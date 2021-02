Schultz (face) remains day-to-day and will not be in the lineup Monday against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz hasn't played since garnering two helpers in Washington's 6-3 win over the Islanders on Jan. 28. With a few days to get right, the 30-year-old could be ready to rock in time for Feb. 4's match against the Rangers.