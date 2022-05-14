Schultz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Schultz finished the Capitals' short playoff run with a goal and two helpers in six games. His assist Friday came on shot that Nicklas Backstrom tipped in. Schultz added eight shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while logging third-pairing minutes.