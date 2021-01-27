Schultz scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

His second goal of the campaign came with 0:27 left on the clock in the third period. Schultz has come up big the last two games, scoring two goals and four points, while Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and others have been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, but it remains to be seen what kind of role the 30-year-old blueliner will have when the roster is back at something closer to full strength.