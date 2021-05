Schultz (lower body) took part in Saturday's optional skate and is questionable to play against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz has missed the last three games with the injury, but it has yet to be decided if he will suit up for Saturday's contest. It does not sound like the 30-year-old defender's availability for the postseason is much of a concern, though Washington may elect to be cautious with Schultz's deployment in their final two regular season games.