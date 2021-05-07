Schultz (lower body) will not play in Friday's clash with the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Schultz will be sidelined for his third straight contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. In 44 games with the Caps this year, the 30-year-old blueliner has garnered three goals and 22 assists, including eight helpers with the man advantage. Once cleared to return, Schultz should rejoin the No. 2 power-play unit and provide solid top-half fantasy value. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it's hard to imagine Schultz will be cleared in time to play Saturday's clash with Philadelphia either.