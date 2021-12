Schultz (upper body) is expected to suit up versus the Blackhawks on Thursday and be activated off injured reserve, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Schultz's return will relegate Dennis Cholowski to a spot on the bench and could even see him slot into the second power-play unit. Offensively, it's been a disappointing start to the season for the 31-year-old blueliner as he has been limited to just one goal and one assist in 20 contests before his three-game stint on IR.