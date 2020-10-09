Schultz signed a two-year contract worth $4 million annually with the Capitals on Friday.

After five years with the Penguins, Schultz will find a new home in D.C. The 30-year-old blueliner recorded a career-high 51 points during the 2016-17 season, but he's struggled to stay healthy since then, averaging just 46 games over the last three years. Schultz is still considered a solid defenseman even if he doesn't light up the scoresheet anymore, and he's slated to line up on Washington's second pairing with likely power-play minutes next season.