Schultz dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.
Schultz has quietly put together a productive five-game run, dishing out six assists in that span. With 16 points in 28 games, Schultz has already surpassed his point total from each of the past two seasons and is looking more like the player who scored 51 points with Pittsburgh in 2016-17.
