Schultz recorded two assists -- including one on the power play -- along with a plus-2 rating while logging 14:31 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders.

Despite exiting the game after taking a puck to the face in the third period, Schultz continued his recent hot streak with his fourth helper and sixth point in his last three games. The 30-year-old is sizzling after a sluggish start offensively with his new team and he should continue to get plenty of opportunities -- provided the face injury he sustained does not threaten his availability for Saturday's showdown against the Bruins.