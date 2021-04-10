Schultz scored a goal and two assists while adding three shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The veteran blueliner found the scoresheet in all three periods, with his tally coming just 28 seconds into the second frame. Schultz had only one helper over his prior six games, but on the season he's put together a strong three goals and 21 points through 37 contests.