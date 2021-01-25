Schultz scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

After being held without a point through the first five games of the season, Schultz broke out by opening the scoring midway through the first period before adding a helper on T.J. Oshie's tally in the second. Schultz has a spot on the top power-play unit for the short-handed Caps right now, and with his early-season slump behind him, his fantasy fortunes could be on the upswing.