Schultz (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz was originally expected to suit up in Wednesday's game coming off the lower-body issue, but he'll miss another contest. The veteran will continue to be a huge loss on defense and on the power play, as he's racked up 25 points in 44 games this season. The Capitals are incredibly thin Thursday, as they'll have 17 players available, so look for Daniel Carr to enter the lineup.