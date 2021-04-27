Schultz (lower body) was a full participant at Tuesday's morning skate, but he won't be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Although Schultz won't play versus the Isles, a return to action Thursday against Pittsburgh seems like a realistic possibility. He's racked up 23 points through 42 games this season.
