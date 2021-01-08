Schultz was working with the second power-play unit during Thursday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz's offensive capabilities were among the reasons Washington signed the blueliner to a two-year, $4 million contract in October and it appears he will get an opportunity to showcase those skills on the power-play. With John Carlson firmly entrenched on the first unit, the 30-year-old is better suited as a late-round option in most fantasy formats.