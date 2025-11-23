Sourdif scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Sourdif is settling into a middle-six role at center while the Capitals are missing Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen) and Nic Dowd (upper body). With three points over the last six games, Sourdif looks to be getting more comfortable at the NHL level. He has a total of three goals, one helper, 26 shots on net, 33 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating. While he's improving, he's unlikely to be a fantasy option in most formats this year.