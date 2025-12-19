Sourdif delivered two assists in a 4-0 win over Toronto on Thursday.

"Sourdif, I thought, you could make a strong case for that being his best game of the year," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said after the game. "I thought he was all over the puck." Sourdif has just one other multi-point game this season (Nov. 24). He's not a fantasy guy -- he has just three goals and six assists in 33 games. But Sourdif is fun to watch.