Head coach Spencer Carbery said Friday that Sourdif (illness) is considered day-to-day, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sourdif didn't practice Friday due to his illness, and it's unclear whether the issue will impact his availability against New Jersey on Saturday. Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) has already been ruled out for Saturday's matchup, so Ethen Frank will likely see playing time for the Capitals if Sourdif is sidelined. Regardless of Sourdif's status for Saturday's matchup, it's at least encouraging that the 24-year-old doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence.