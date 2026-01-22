Sourdif scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Sourdif has been back in the lineup for two games after missing three due to an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old forward is settling in again as a middle-six forward with power-play time, giving him a chance to continue his strong first NHL campaign. He's at 10 goals, 21 points (two on the power play), 63 shots on net, 57 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 47 appearances.