Sourdif scored three goals and added two assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

The 23-year-old center's first career hat trick was very nearly of the natural variety, as he potted the Capitals' first two tallies late in the first period and their second goal of the second period, with Ryan Leonard sneaking in a snipe just before Sourdif's third. Sourdif has three multi-point performances in the last four games, erupting for five goals and nine points in that span with 10 shots on net and a plus-9 rating. He's still seeing little time on the power play, but his recent offensive surge could earn him a spot on the top unit, especially if Tom Wilson (lower body) misses any further time.