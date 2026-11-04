Sourdif scored a goal, recorded a plus-3 rating, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Dallas.

Sourdif refused to let the Capitals' chances dwindle away late in Tuesday's third period, as he recorded his third goal of the season to cut the deficit to a pair of goals. He was the lone player to post a plus-3 rating Tuesday despite the Stars compiling six goals. Overall, the 24-year-old center now has four points, a plus-2 rating and 24 hits across 12 games this season. He has goals in back-to-back contests for the first time in his two full seasons at the NHL level, which could propel Sourdif to fantasy relevance in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats.