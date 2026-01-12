Capitals' Justin Sourdif: Hurt in Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sourdif sustained an upper-body injury Sunday in Nashville and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Sourdif was hit in the face by a puck in the second period. The 23-year-old logged one shot and one hit in 6:17 of ice time before departing the game. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup against Montreal.
