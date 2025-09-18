Sourdif skated in a non-contact jersey Thursday for precautionary reasons, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

The nature of Sourdif's ailment isn't yet known, but it appears as though he can be considered day-to-day for now since his limitations were labeled as precautionary. Sourdif was traded to the Capitals from the Panthers during the offseason, and he should have an opportunity to earn an Opening Night roster spot during camp if he can return to full health soon.