Capitals' Justin Sourdif: Moves past illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sourdif (illness) will be available to play in Thursday's home preseason contest versus the Flyers, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News on Tuesday.
Sourdif opened training camp in a non-contact jersey, but he'll be an option to draw into the lineup Thursday. The 23-year-old has appeared in just four career regular-season NHL games, but he should up that number significantly in 2025-26 after being acquired from the Panthers in June for two draft picks.