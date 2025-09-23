Sourdif (illness) will be available to play in Thursday's home preseason contest versus the Flyers, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News on Tuesday.

Sourdif opened training camp in a non-contact jersey, but he'll be an option to draw into the lineup Thursday. The 23-year-old has appeared in just four career regular-season NHL games, but he should up that number significantly in 2025-26 after being acquired from the Panthers in June for two draft picks.