Sourdif recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Sourdif missed one game due to a lower-body injury, and his 17:06 of ice time Friday suggests he wasn't limited by it in his return. He also snapped his four-game slump with the helper. The 23-year-old rookie is up to seven points, 32 shots on net, 40 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances this year, mainly in a middle-six role.