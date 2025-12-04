Sourdif (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Sharks.

Sourdif apparently came out of Tuesday's game versus the Kings with some kind of issue, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Nic Dowd is back from an upper-body injury and will replace Sourdif in the lineup. Sonny Milano will likely also get to stay in the lineup, which will likely see changes on at least two of the four forward lines.