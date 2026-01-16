default-cbs-image
Sourdif (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve Friday.

Sourdif hasn't played since Sunday, and his placement on IR can be retroactive to that date. He has nine goals and 19 points in 45 appearances in 2025-26. Ivan Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move.

