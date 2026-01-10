Sourdif scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Sourdif has six goals and four helpers over his last six outings. His latest contribution extended the Capitals' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The 23-year-old has found chemistry with Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard recently, giving the Capitals an effective second line to help keep the offense steady in the absence of Tom Wilson (lower body). Sourdif is at nine goals, 19 points, a plus-15 rating, 58 shots on net, 19 PIM, 54 hits and 19 blocked shots through 44 contests.