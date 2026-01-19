default-cbs-image
Sourdif (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Following a three-game absence, Sourdif is poised to return to the lineup against Colorado on Monday. He has registered nine goals, 19 points, 59 shots on net and 55 hits across 45 appearances this season.

