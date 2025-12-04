Sourdif (lower body) will miss some time, but it is not expected to be a long-term absence, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports Thursday.

Based on the timeline provided by head coach Spencer Carbery, Sourdif should be expected to miss at least the next two games, though it could certainly be longer. Even when 100 percent, Sourdif is far from a lock to play and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.