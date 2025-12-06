default-cbs-image
Sourdif (lower body) is expected to play Friday versus the Ducks, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sourdif sat out Wednesday's game versus the Sharks and was expected to miss more time, but it turns out he has healed faster than expected. The 23-year-old will look to put an end to a four-game point drought upon his return to the lineup Friday.

