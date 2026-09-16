Sourdif signed an eight-year, $50.8 million contract extension with the Capitals on Tuesday.

Sourdif and the Capitals were able to get an extension done prior to Tuesday night's deadline for eight-year deals before the new CBA takes effect. Sourdif had a breakout performance in 2025-26, earning 15 goals and 20 assists over 78 regular-season games. The 24-year-old will be in line for bottom-six minutes, but at a $6.35 million cap hit, he should push for a more prominent role throughout the majority of the contract.