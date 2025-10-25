Sourdif scored a goal and added five hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was Sourdif's first as a Capital. He's emerged as a regular in the lineup this season, appearing in all eight games as a bottom-six forward. The 23-year-old has picked up 10 shots, 14 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. His ability to play center will likely help him stay in the lineup, especially while Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) is out.