Sourdif scored two goals, one on the power play, on his only two shots on net while adding three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old center snapped a 16-game goal drought with an impressive all-around performance, scoring a greasy goal while camped out in front of the net in the second period before slotting home an empty-netter late in the third. Sourdif has two multi-point performances in the last seven games, but those represent his only points since Dec. 7 as he struggles to make a consistent impact despite a top-six role for the Capitals.