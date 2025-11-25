Sourdif notched two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both helpers came in the second period on goals by Tom Wilson and John Carlson, as the Capitals blew open a 1-0 game. It was Sourdif's first career multi-point performance in the NHL, and since moving into a top-six role due to the absences of Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen) and Nic Dowd (upper body), the 23-year-old center has produced two goals and five points over the last seven contests with 15 shots on net, 11 hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating.