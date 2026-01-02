Capitals' Justin Sourdif: Two helpers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sourdif notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
He had a hand in a Tom Wilson tally in the first period and an Aliaksei Protas goal in the second. Sourdif's produced back-to-back multi-point performances, but on the season the 23-year-old center has just five goals and 13 points in 40 games.
