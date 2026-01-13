Sourdif (upper body) is day-to-day and will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sourdif got hurt Sunday in Nashville after taking a puck to the face. The British Columbia native's injury is not expected to be too much of a concern, so he may get back into the lineup as soon as Thursday versus the Sharks. Anthony Beauvillier will likely move up to the top six due to Sourdif's absence, while Connor McMichael is expected to center the second line.