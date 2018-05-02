Capitals' Juuso Ikonen: Signs on with Caps

Ikonen signed a two-year, entry-level deal worth $1.85 million on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

An undersized winger who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 172 pounds, the 2018-19 campaign will be Ikonen's first in North America. After playing for various Finnish Liiga and Swedish Hockey League teams, Ikonen spent the most recent season with Brynas IF of the SHL, scoring 26 points in 49 games. Ikonen also tallied three goals and five points in eight postseason contests, though it remains to be seen what kind of impact he can make on the smaller ice surfaces of North America.