Capitals' Jyrki Jokipakka: Dropped from PTO with Capitals
Jokipakka was released from his PTO with the Capitals on Tuesday.
Originally drafted by the Stars with a 2011 seventh-round pick, Jokipakka hasn't made much noise in the NHL since then. In fact, his numbers include a mere three goals and 25 helpers over 150 games between the Stars, Flames and Senators. Lauded for his hockey smarts from the back line, there's still a possibility that the Finn finds work elsewhere ahead of the new season; the regular season doesn't start for another week and roster configurations remain fluid for plenty of teams.
