Clark sustained an upper-body injury during Washington's prospect tournament and will likely be held out of the Capitals' first few training-camp practices as a precaution, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It doesn't sound like Clark's upper-body issue will keep him sidelined for long, but the Capitals clearly plan on proceeding with caution with their second-round pick from the 2018 draft. Another update on the 19-year-old winger's status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin his teammates for on-ice action.