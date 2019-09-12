Capitals' Kody Clark: Hampered by upper-body injury
Clark sustained an upper-body injury during Washington's prospect tournament and will likely be held out of the Capitals' first few training-camp practices as a precaution, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It doesn't sound like Clark's upper-body issue will keep him sidelined for long, but the Capitals clearly plan on proceeding with caution with their second-round pick from the 2018 draft. Another update on the 19-year-old winger's status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin his teammates for on-ice action.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.