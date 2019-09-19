Capitals' Kody Clark: Shipped to minors
Clark (upper body) has been assigned to AHL Hershey, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Clark will continue rehabbing an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason rookie exhibition from the minors. The 19-year-old winger posted 17 goals and 46 points in 57 games with the OHL's Ottawa 67's during the 2018-19 season.
