Eller is expected to center the second line for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Todd Reirden is clearly shaking things up after the Capitals scored just four goals over the last four games, so Eller will replace Evgeni Kuznetsov on the second unit. Eller's in a drought as well, going minus-3 without a point in the last five games, but this promotion lifts his fantasy potential.