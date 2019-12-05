Capitals' Lars Eller: Assists in consecutive games
Eller recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Eller has now provided a helper in each of the last two games. The center has 16 points (six scores, 10 helpers) in 30 games this season. Eller has added 64 shots on goal and 20 PIM to round out his stat line.
